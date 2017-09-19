Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

RNC: Spending on legal bills for Trump Jr. nears $200K

September 19, 2017 9:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Republican National Committee has spent nearly $200,000 on legal fees for President Donald Trump’s eldest son in connection with the Russia investigation.

An RNC official says about $167,000 was paid to Donald Trump Jr.’s attorney, Alan Futerfas. Another $30,000 went to the law firm of Williams & Jenson, which helped prepare him for testimony. The official insisted on anonymity to discuss financial information not yet made public.

Trump Jr. recently testified in private to Senate investigators that he did not collude with Russia to damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign against his father.

Investigators want to learn more about a June 2016 meeting Trump Jr. had at Trump Tower in New York with a Russian lawyer.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

The FBI and congressional committees are examining links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Library of Congress signs agreement with U.S. Service Academies

Today in History

1881: Garfield dies from gunshot wound

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2149 0.0096 3.92%
L 2020 26.1865 0.0236 6.18%
L 2030 29.5248 0.0422 8.74%
L 2040 31.9642 0.0532 9.97%
L 2050 18.4174 0.0345 11.07%
G Fund 15.4398 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0610 -0.0015 3.86%
C Fund 35.0785 0.0391 11.93%
S Fund 45.2028 -0.0285 8.16%
I Fund 29.5994 0.1746 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.