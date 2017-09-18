Listen Live Sports

Romanian PM to visit city at heart of storm that left 8 dead

September 18, 2017 5:23 am
 
< a min read
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian Premier Mihai Tudose is traveling to a western Romanian city that bore the brunt of a violent storm that left eight dead and injured about 140 people.

The trip to Timisoara on Monday comes after President Klaus Iohannis criticized authorities for failing to warn residents about the devastating storm that ripped off roofs and uprooted trees, with winds gusting up to 100 kph (60 mph).

More than 200 towns and villages were affected by Sunday’s sudden storm, which overturned vehicles and downed power lines.

Timisoara mayor Nicolae Robu said he learned about the storm shortly before it ripped through his city. Five of the dead were from the Timisoara area.

The storm began in western Romania and then went north. Rail and road traffic was interrupted across western Romania.

