Russia condemns new education law in Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has condemned a new education law in Ukraine that it says will infringe on the rights of Russian-speakers.

The law, approved Sept. 5 by the Ukrainian parliament, restructures Ukraine’s education system and specifies that Ukrainian must be the main language used in schools. Ukrainian officials have rejected the suggestion that minority languages will be sidelined.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that the law is designed to “forcefully establish a mono-ethnic language regime in a multi-national state” and alleged that it violates Ukraine’s constitution and Kiev’s international obligations.

Language is an acutely sensitive issue in Ukraine’s largely Russian-speaking eastern regions that saw Russian-backed rebels carve out two strongholds following Ukraine’s 2014 pro-European revolution.

Ukraine’s neighbors, Hungary, Romania and Poland, have also criticized the law.