The Associated Press
 
Senate backs Trump pick for Economic council

September 12, 2017 3:30 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s choice to head the Council of Economic Advisers.

The vote was 81-16 on Tuesday for Kevin Hassett, a tax expert at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute think tank. Hassett has served as an adviser to the presidential campaigns of three GOP candidates — George W. Bush, Mitt Romney and Sen. John McCain.

Hassett was a consultant to the Treasury Department during the administrations of Bush and Democrat Bill Clinton. He also was a senior economist for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Board.

Hassett takes the post as the Trump administration and congressional Republicans press ahead on their top priority, overhauling the nation’s tax code.

