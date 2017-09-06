Senators seek bipartisan deal to shore up insurance markets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators want to forge a modest bipartisan deal for shoring up the nation’s individual insurance markets. But lingering raw feelings over the Senate’s failed attempt to obliterate the Obama health care law won’t make the task any easier.

The Senate health committee is holding the first of four scheduled health care hearings Wednesday. Testimony was planned from five states’ insurance commissioners.

Republican chairman Lamar Alexander and top committee Democrat Patty Murray hope to write legislation providing subsidies to insurers who lower costs for customers. Alexander also wants to make it easier for states to let companies sell policies with less coverage.

Analysts expect 2018 premium increases to rise again next year. And nearly half the nation’s counties are expected to have just one insurer selling policies on government marketplaces.