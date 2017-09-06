Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Senators seek bipartisan deal to shore up insurance markets

September 6, 2017 3:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators want to forge a modest bipartisan deal for shoring up the nation’s individual insurance markets. But lingering raw feelings over the Senate’s failed attempt to obliterate the Obama health care law won’t make the task any easier.

The Senate health committee is holding the first of four scheduled health care hearings Wednesday. Testimony was planned from five states’ insurance commissioners.

Republican chairman Lamar Alexander and top committee Democrat Patty Murray hope to write legislation providing subsidies to insurers who lower costs for customers. Alexander also wants to make it easier for states to let companies sell policies with less coverage.

Analysts expect 2018 premium increases to rise again next year. And nearly half the nation’s counties are expected to have just one insurer selling policies on government marketplaces.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from DHS, GSA, SSA and CIA share insights on DevOps in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 52 crew returns to Earth

Today in History

1975: President Ford escapes assassination

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1255 -0.0164 3.69%
L 2020 25.9654 -0.0536 5.96%
L 2030 29.1258 -0.1078 8.53%
L 2040 31.4577 -0.1405 9.78%
L 2050 18.0851 -0.0944 10.91%
G Fund 15.4274 0.0037 1.36%
F Fund 18.1704 0.0806 2.92%
C Fund 34.3669 -0.2612 11.59%
S Fund 44.0996 -0.4656 8.61%
I Fund 28.9076 -0.0758 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.