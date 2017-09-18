Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Senators to question utility executives on failed project

September 18, 2017 8:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — It’s senators’ turn to grill executives of utilities that bailed on a nuclear power project in South Carolina.

Officials with South Carolina Electric & Gas and state-owned Santee Cooper are to testify Monday before a Senate panel investigating the project’s failure. A House panel questioned SCE&G executives Friday about a 2015 assessment of the project the utilities kept secret. It was released earlier this month.

The utilities abandoned construction of two reactors July 31 after jointly spending nearly $10 billion.

Kevin Marsh, CEO of SCE&G’s parent company SCANA, insisted Friday the utility did nothing wrong. Marsh said the report was confidential because it was intended to be used in a lawsuit against the site’s main contractor. SCANA has not sued Westinghouse. But several lawsuits have been filed against the utilities.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP officers help clear debris from Hurricane Irma

Today in History

1973: Jimmy Carter reports UFO sighting

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.