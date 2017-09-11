Sept. 11 ceremonies held throughout northern Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Northern Virginia will mark the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks at multiple ceremonies.

Arlington County, where the Pentagon was struck and 184 people died, will hold ceremonies Monday morning on its plaza at the county courthouse.

The ceremony will include a moment of silence at 9:37 a.m., when the plane struck the Pentagon.

In Alexandria, a 10 a.m. ceremony will be held in the city’s Market Square in Old Town. The tribute will include a bell-ringing ceremony.

Advertisement

The public is welcome at both ceremonies.