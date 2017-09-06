Sessions announces demise of immigrant program he opposed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions has announced the scrapping of a program benefiting young people who entered the U.S. illegally as children. President Donald Trump left the announcement to the member of his Cabinet who had railed against it the longest and loudest.

Sessions said the program that shielded more than 800,000 young immigrants from deportation was “an unconstitutional exercise of authority” that must be revoked.

Trump made a campaign promise to end protections for the young immigrants protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. But as president, he has expressed sympathy for the young immigrants.