Smoke seen pouring from Russian consulate in San Francisco

September 1, 2017 3:30 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Acrid, black smoke has been seen pouring from a chimney at the Russian consulate in San Francisco a day after the Trump administration ordered its closure amid escalating tensions between the United States and Russia.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene were not allowed to enter the building Friday.

An Associated Press reporter heard people who came from inside the building tell firefighters that there was no problem and that consulate staff were burning unidentified items in a fireplace.

The consulate’s workers are hurrying to shut one of Russia’s oldest consulates in the U.S.

The deadline for the consulate to close is Saturday.

