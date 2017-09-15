Some counties scrounging for cash to buy voting machines

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Some cash-strapped rural counties in Virginia are being forced to figure out how to buy new voting machines.

The Roanoke Times reported Thursday that the state’s new ban on touch-screen machines is leading some counties to dig into savings. Others are still figuring out how to scrape together the cash.

The Board of Elections banned touch-screen machines over concerns they can be hacked ahead of this year’s closely watched governor’s race.

In Buchanan County, officials are debating how to move budget items around to scrape together $146,625 for new machines.

Advertisement

County Administrator Robert Horn said it will not be an easy solution. Local revenues have dropped dramatically, partly due to the decline in the coal industry, which is driving residents from the area.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com