South Africa’s ruling ANC limps toward choosing new leader

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress is fending off fresh crises as the bitter fight for control of the former liberation party grows before President Jacob Zuma steps down as party leader in December.

A racially divisive public relations campaign, sexual allegations against the deputy president and what appears to be a political assassination highlight the struggle for power within Nelson Mandela’s storied movement.

South Africa’s economy has suffered from the party’s turmoil, dipping briefly into recession in recent months while aftershocks continue from Zuma’s firing of respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan earlier this year.