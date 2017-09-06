Listen Live Sports

Southern California freeway to be named for Obama

September 6, 2017 6:44 am
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — State lawmakers in California have approved a plan to name a stretch of freeway in the Los Angeles area for former President Barack Obama.

A stretch of the 134 Freeway passing through the Eagle Rock section of Los Angeles and the cities of Glendale and Pasadena will be known as the President Barack H. Obama Highway after the Legislature signed off on a resolution Tuesday. The measure doesn’t require the governor’s signature.

Democratic state Senator Anthony Portantino, who authored the resolution, says Obama used that part of the freeway to travel to his classes at Occidental College in L.A. Obama attended Occidental for two years before transferring to Columbia University in New York.

The approval came on the same day President Donald Trump announced a phase-out of one of Obama’s key immigration programs.

