Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

St. Louis clergy warn of unrest if ex-cop is acquitted

September 10, 2017 1:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A group of clergy is warning about the potential for unrest if a former St. Louis police officer is acquitted of first-degree murder in the 2011 killing of a black man following a high-speed chase.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports about 25 St. Louis clergy members read a letter Friday to the judge weighing the case against Jason Stockley.

The Rev. Clinton Stancil read the clergy’s letter. He says the group doesn’t condone violence, but he predicts protests if Stockley isn’t convicted.

Stockley is charged with killing 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith, a drug suspect, after a car chase. Prosecutors allege that Stockley planted a gun in Smith’s car after he shot him.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Testimony concluded last month, but it’s unclear when Judge Timothy Wilson will rule.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.