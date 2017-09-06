Listen Live Sports

Suspect in Charlottesville beating held without bond for now

September 6, 2017 8:17 am
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Georgia man charged in the beating of a black man in Charlottesville on the day of a white nationalist rally is being held without bond until he can meet with his attorney.

The Daily Progress reports 33-year-old Alex Michael Ramos was appointed a local attorney Tuesday and for now is in custody at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. He’s charged with malicious wounding in the Aug. 12 attack on DeAndre Harris, which was captured in photos and video that were widely shared online.

An Oct. 12 hearing is scheduled unless his attorney asks for a bond hearing before then.

In an interview with Atlanta TV station WGCL, Ramos said he hit Harris once. He called the incident “a defensive attack” and said he is not a white nationalist.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

