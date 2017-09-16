Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Syria’s Deir el-Zour coming back to life after 3-year siege

September 16, 2017 7:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DEIR EL-ZOUR, Syria (AP) — Syria’s Deir el-Zour is rising from the ashes after a grueling three-year siege by the Islamic State group.

That’s the case even though rounds of machine-gun fire are still heard on the outskirts as Syrian government troops push out remaining IS fighters.

The liberation of Deir el-Zour on Sept. 5 brought relief to the tens of thousands of civilians trapped in the four government-controlled neighborhoods that have been surrounded by the extremists since 2015.

The Syrian government estimates about 70,000 people have survived on erratic air drops of food and supplies during the siege.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

A market has sprung up in the city center where locals are selling second-hand goods or the scarce produce they grow in their yards. Shoppers stop by to drink lemonade and eat falafel.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.