Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Taiwan prepares for typhoon as hurricane batters US

September 11, 2017 3:57 am
 
1 min read
Share       

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — As the United States grapples with Hurricane Irma, Taiwan was preparing Monday for an incoming typhoon with a range of alerts, cancellations and evacuations.

Typhoon Talim is due to make landfall late Wednesday. Taiwan’s central government was contacting the heads of mountain villages, arranging free evacuations to shelters, monitoring rivers and mudslide-prone areas.

Taiwan is hit by typhoons nearly every year. But it has become much more aggressive about preparations since Typhoon Morakot battered the island in 2009, killing roughly 700 people — most in mudslides.

Residents of the island are also taking warnings more seriously, officials say.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

“For Taiwan, the most serious chance of a disaster is heavy rain causing a sudden mudslide. Before Morakot, people were taking chances, sort of like gambling,” said Li Wei-sen, secretary-general with the government’s National Science and Technology Center for Disaster Reduction.

Taiwan’s 23 million people are used to typhoons, but the island’s size and its competitive media environment ensures nearly everyone knows what to expect.

“I think we get information everywhere you go,” said Ku Lin-lin, associate professor of journalism at National Taiwan University. “Taiwan is a small place. It’s got a dense population. Everywhere you go you see a TV monitor showing you information, even in the subway or on the street.”

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.