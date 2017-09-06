Listen Live Sports

Task force eyeing host of issues on marijuana legalization

September 6, 2017 1:08 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A task force formed to study how legalization of recreational marijuana use in Delaware would be implemented if lawmakers approve it is facing a host of vexing issues, ranging from taxation and banking to health care and law enforcement concerns.

The panel’s first meeting Wednesday comes amid a broader national debate, with a bill introduced in Congress last month to legalize recreational cannabis use nationwide, at the same time Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants to crack down on the legalized marijuana industry.

While eight states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational use of marijuana, each has done so through referendum, which Delaware does not allow.

Vermont lawmakers approved a legalization bill earlier this year, but the measure was vetoed by the state’s Republican governor.

