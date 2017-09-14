Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Texas could seek $50B in federal housing aid after Harvey

September 14, 2017 3:44 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas expects to seek more than $50 billion in federal housing funding after Hurricane Harvey.

Abbott said at a news conference Thursday that those displaced by the storm can seek help via community development grants covering long-term housing needs as well as temporary costs while waiting for their homes to be repaired.

The governor said he’s been told by the White House and members of Congress that as many as three more federal aid packages for Harvey victims may be approved before the end of the year. Congress already passed $15.3 billion for initial Harvey recovery.

Abbott said nearly 4,000 Texas homes and other facilities still don’t have power after Harvey, which killed more than 70 people. Fifty-two schools statewide suffered “catastrophic damage” and can’t reopen.

