Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Civil rights nominee says he’ll be aggressive

September 6, 2017 4:09 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the confirmation hearing for the Trump administration’s top civil rights lawyer (all times local):

4 p.m.

The Washington labor lawyer tapped to be the Trump administration’s top civil rights attorney is offering assurances of his commitment to defending voting rights and prosecuting hate crimes.

Eric Dreiband (DRY-band) said during a Wednesday hearing that hate crimes will be his top priority if he is confirmed to lead the Justice Department’s civil rights division. He says he is disgusted by violence that erupted at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The department is conducting a hate crimes probe of the case.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from DHS, GSA, SSA and CIA share insights on DevOps in government.

Advertisement

Rights groups say they have doubts about where Dreiband stands on key issues facing the division, including criminal justice, policing, voting and gay rights.

But he says his experience on both sides of discrimination cases gives him a well-rounded understanding of civil rights law.

___

4:50 a.m.

The Washington labor lawyer tapped to be the Trump administration’s top civil rights lawyer will face questions about his background during his Senate confirmation hearing.

Advocates are lining up to oppose the confirmation of Eric Dreiband (DRY-band) to lead the Justice Department’s civil rights division. They say they have doubts about where he stands on key issues facing the division, including criminal justice, policing, voting and gay rights.

        5 potential changes to federal retirement: How much they'd cost feds, retirees

But Dreiband’s supporters say his experience on both sides of discrimination cases gives him a well-rounded understanding of civil rights law. He has represented large companies against discrimination lawsuits. But he also served as the top lawyer at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission during the Bush administration, bringing lawsuits on behalf of women and minorities.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers prepare water for Harvey relief

Today in History

1901: President McKinley is shot

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1255 -0.0164 3.69%
L 2020 25.9654 -0.0536 5.96%
L 2030 29.1258 -0.1078 8.53%
L 2040 31.4577 -0.1405 9.78%
L 2050 18.0851 -0.0944 10.91%
G Fund 15.4274 0.0037 1.36%
F Fund 18.1704 0.0806 2.92%
C Fund 34.3669 -0.2612 11.59%
S Fund 44.0996 -0.4656 8.61%
I Fund 28.9076 -0.0758 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.