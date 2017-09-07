Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Court speeds travel ban ruling, citing refugees

September 7, 2017
 
SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on a federal appeals court ruling on the Trump administration’s travel ban (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

The federal appeals court that rejected the Trump administration’s limited view of who is allowed into the U.S. under the president’s travel ban says it’s moving up the date when its ruling takes effect to help some refugees.

The three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday cleared the way for refugees to come to the U.S. if they’ve been accepted by a resettlement agency.

The judges wrote that under typical court rules, the ruling would not take effect for at least 52 days. But they said that in this instance, many refugees would be “gravely imperiled” by such a delay. They say their ruling will take effect in five days.

The judges wrote that “refugees’ lives remain in vulnerable limbo” and they have “only a narrow window of time to complete their travel.”

___

3:35 p.m.

A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration’s limited view of who is allowed into the U.S. under the president’s travel ban.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that grandparents, cousins and similarly close relations of people in the U.S. shouldn’t be prevented from coming to the country.

The court also said refugees accepted by a resettlement agency shouldn’t be banned.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court said the 90-day ban could be enforced pending arguments set for October. But the justices said it shouldn’t apply to visitors who have a “bona fide relationship” with people or organizations in the U.S., such as close family ties or a job offer.

The government interpreted such relations to include immediate family members and in-laws, but not grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles.

