The Latest: Deputy who shot photographer is placed on leave

September 5, 2017 4:01 pm
 
NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on a news photographer shot by a sheriff’s deputy (all times local):

4 p.m.

An Ohio sheriff’s office says a deputy who shot a photographer for a small news organization after apparently mistaking his camera for a weapon has been placed on administrative leave.

The Clark County sheriff’s office also said Tuesday that deputy Jake Shaw will attend a “critical incident debriefing.”

The shooting happened Monday night in New Carlisle, north of Dayton. The case has been turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Andy Grimm of the New Carlisle News says he got out of his Jeep to take pictures of a traffic stop and started setting up his tripod and camera when he was shot in the side.

The paper says Grimm is “doing fine” after surgery and doesn’t want the deputy to lose his job.

___

9:20 a.m.

The photographer for a small Ohio news organization who employees say was shot by a sheriff’s deputy who mistook his camera for a weapon is uninterested in seeing the officer punished.

The New Carlisle News reports photographer Andy Grimm left the office Monday to photograph lightning when he saw a Clark County sheriff’s deputy performing a traffic stop in New Carlisle, north of Dayton.

Grimm says he got out of his Jeep to take pictures of the traffic stop and started setting up his tripod and camera when he was shot in the side.

An update on the organization’s Facebook page says Grimm is “doing fine” after surgery and doesn’t want the deputy to lose his job.

The case has been turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

___

2:50 a.m.

A small Ohio news organization says one of its employees has been shot by a sheriff’s deputy who they say apparently mistook his camera for a weapon.

The New Carlisle News reports photographer Andy Grimm had left the office Monday night to take pictures of lightning when he saw a Clark County sheriff’s deputy performing a traffic stop in New Carlisle, north of Dayton.

Grimm tells the news organization that he decided to take pictures of the traffic stop. He says he got out of his Jeep and started setting up his tripod and camera when he was shot in the side.

Grimm was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. He’s expected to recover.

The case has been turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

___

2 a.m.

A small Ohio news organization says one of its employees has been shot by a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop.

The New Carlisle News said in a Facebook post that employee Andy Grimm “had his camera in his hand” when he was shot by a Clark County sheriff’s deputy Monday night in New Carlisle, north of Dayton.

The news organization says Grimm was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and “is expected to be fine.”

The Dayton Daily News reports the case has been turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

