The Latest: Gillespie, Northam spar over taxes, Trump

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the Virginia gubernatorial debate between Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

The two major party candidates in Virginia’s closely watched race for governor are arguing over taxes, President Donald Trump and what the state should do with its numerous Confederate statues.

Republican Ed Gillespie said at a debate in Northern Virginia on Tuesday that he’s the only candidate with a sense of urgency and the right policies, which include cutting taxes to improve the state’s economy, which he said is floundering.

Democrat Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam said he’s the best positioned to build on successes of current Gov. Terry McAuliffe to take Virginia to the “next level.”

It was the second of three planned debates. Virginia one of only two states electing governors in 2017. The contest is getting national attention as a potential early referendum on Trump.

