The Latest: House Democrat has questions for Trump’s son

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Donald Trump Jr.’s private interview scheduled Thursday with Senate Judiciary Committee staff (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

The senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee says questions remain about a meeting Donald Trump Jr. had with a Russian lawyer in June 2016.

Congressman Adam Schiff said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” he wants to know what happened before, during and after the meeting. Emails show the meeting was described to Trump Jr. as part of a Russian government effort to aid the Trump campaign.

The president’s oldest son is scheduled to speak privately Thursday with Senate committee staff investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. Schiff says the House committee also expects to interview him.

The California lawmaker adds that he has questions for Facebook, which said Wednesday that hundreds of phony Facebook accounts, likely run from Russia, spent about $100,000 on ads aimed at stirring up divisive issues.

3:52 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s oldest son is scheduled to make his first appearance on Capitol Hill Thursday as part of a Senate investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election and a meeting he had with Russians during his father’s campaign last year.

Donald Trump Jr. will be interviewed by staff on the Senate Judiciary Committee, one of three congressional panels investigating the meddling and possible Russian links to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Emails released by Trump Jr. earlier this year show he took the meeting expecting he would be receiving damaging information about Democrat Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to aid the Trump campaign.

Committee staff is expected to focus on the 2016 meeting but could also probe any possible Trump family connections to Russia.