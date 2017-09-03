The Latest: Indonesia foreign minister to meet Suu Kyi

SHAH PORIR DWIP, Bangladesh (AP) — The Latest on violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state and the resulting flood of ethnic Rohingya refugees into neighboring Bangladesh (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

The foreign minister of Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, has flown to Myanmar to discuss the crisis in Rakhine state with the country’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

There is mounting concern in Indonesia about a military crackdown against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine that has forced tens of thousands to flee into neighboring Bangladesh.

A Foreign Ministry statement said Retno Marsudi flew to Myanmar on Sunday afternoon at the request of Indonesia’s president and plans to meet with several government figures including Suu Kyi.

The statement says Marsudi held talks with Indonesia’s major Muslim organizations on Saturday who are calling on Myanmar’s government to immediately restore security in Rakhine.

Separately, Indonesian police have tightened security outside the Myanmar embassy in Jakarta after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the mission early Sunday morning.

1:45 p.m.

Aid officials say relief camps are reaching full capacity as thousands of Rohingya refugees continue to pour into Bangladesh fleeing violence in western Myanmar.

U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees spokeswoman Vivian Tan says some 73,000 people have crossed the border since violence erupted Aug. 25. Another aid official said earlier that more than 50 refugees have arrived with bullet injuries and have been moved to hospitals in Cox’s Bazar.

Refugees reaching the Bangladeshi fishing village of Shah Porir Dwip described bombs exploding and Rohingya Muslims being burned alive in a military crackdown.

Both Myanmar’s security officials and Rohingya insurgents are accusing each other of atrocities in Myanmar’s Rakhine state. The military has said nearly 400 people, most of them insurgents, have died in clashes following rebel attacks on security posts.