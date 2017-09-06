Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Indonesian groups protest Rohingya persecution

September 6, 2017 2:41 am
 
KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh (AP) — The Latest on violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state and the resulting flood of ethnic Rohingya refugees into neighboring Bangladesh (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

At least a thousand protesters led by the hard-line Islamic Defenders Front and other Muslim groups are demonstrating against Myanmar’s persecution of its Muslim Rohingya minority in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

The crowd, mostly men dressed in white and holding a giant banner and flag, has converged on an area of central Jakarta near Myanmar’s Embassy.

Police have put on a show of force, blocking streets around the embassy with vehicles and barriers. Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono says up to 6,000 personnel are deployed to ensure security.

About 125,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh after a military crackdown in Rakhine state that Myanmar says is a response to attacks against police and paramilitary posts.

