Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Judge bashes Shkreli’s offer for Clinton’s hair

September 13, 2017 6:33 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

A judge who revoked the bail of former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL’-ee) and had him taken to jail says his offer to pay a $5,000 bounty for a Hillary Clinton hair with the follicle was “solicitation of an assault.”

The judge said Wednesday that’s not protected by the First Amendment and there’s “a risk someone may take” Shkreli up on his offer.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Shkreli is awaiting sentencing for a securities fraud conviction. His defense argued in court papers his recent offer to pay the $5,000 bounty for Clinton’s hair was “political satire or strained humor.” The government calls the comments threats worthy of revoking the bail of the so-called Pharma Bro.

Shkreli is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics online. He has said he feels “exonerated” despite his conviction.

___

6:05 p.m.

Former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL’-ee) has had his bail revoked and is going to jail in New York while he awaits sentencing for a securities fraud conviction.

A judge at a Wednesday hearing sided with a government demand to jail Shkreli following his provocative online antics.

        HUD management, unions suffer communications breakdown over reorg efforts

Shkreli’s defense argued in court papers filed Tuesday his recent offer to pay a $5,000 bounty for a Hillary Clinton hair with the follicle falls under the category of “political satire or strained humor.” The government calls the comments threats worthy of revoking the bail of the so-called Pharma Bro.

Shkreli is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics online. He has said he feels “exonerated” despite his conviction.

___

12:20 a.m.

A federal judge in New York is considering whether the provocative online antics of former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL’-ee) are bad enough to put him behind bars.

The judge has scheduled a Wednesday hearing to consider a government demand to jail Shkreli while he awaits sentencing for a securities fraud conviction.

Shkreli’s defense argued in court papers filed Tuesday his recent offer to pay a $5,000 bounty for a Hillary Clinton hair with the follicle falls under the category of “political satire or strained humor.” The government calls the comments threats that should be grounds for revoking the bail of the so-called Pharma Bro.

Shkreli is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics online. He has said he feels “exonerated” despite his conviction.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard surveys Florida Keys

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1917 0.0125 3.92%
L 2020 26.1330 0.0330 6.18%
L 2030 29.4311 0.0619 8.74%
L 2040 31.8456 0.0795 9.97%
L 2050 18.3396 0.0529 11.07%
G Fund 15.4336 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0897 -0.0295 3.86%
C Fund 34.9188 0.1191 11.93%
S Fund 44.8229 0.2639 8.16%
I Fund 29.4743 0.0722 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.