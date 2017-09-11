The Latest: Mexico diplomat praises young immigrants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on California’s efforts to prevent a Trump administration crackdown on illegal immigration and an order to end a program giving deportation protection to young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally or by parents who overstayed visas.

4:30 p.m.

Mexico’s top diplomat says it would be a “gift” for young immigrants brought to the United States as children to return to Mexico but that the U.S. Congress should work out a solution to allow them to stay.

Mexico Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray is on a two-day trip to California that includes stops in Sacramento and Los Angeles before he travels to Washington.

Videgaray says hundreds of thousands of Mexicans are covered under a program granting temporary legal protections to immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children or by parents who overstayed visas. He says he and Mexican diplomats are writing to and meeting with members of Congress urging them to make the program permanent following President Donald Trump’s announcement it will end in six months.

He says Mexico would value the return of educated, hardworking young people but that most of them wish to stay in the United States.

Videgaray says he also discussed climate change and the North American Free Trade Agreement, which is being renegotiated, with Gov. Jerry Brown.

4 p.m.

California Gov. Jerry Brown and the state’s top Senate leader have agreed to legislation that would further restrict interactions between state and local law enforcement officers and federal immigration agents.

Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon on Monday agreed to changes demanded by Brown following fierce opposition from sheriffs and other law-enforcement officials.

The legislation will now preserve the ability of law officers to cooperate on federal task forces as long as the task forces do not specifically target immigration enforcement.

Police and jail officials would be able to notify U.S. immigration agents if they detain people with convictions for some 800 crimes on their records.

The Assembly and Senate have until Friday to approve the measure.

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement had no immediate comment.

2:40 p.m.

California may soon prevent landlords from reporting tenants to federal immigration enforcement under a bill approved by the state Legislature.

Lawmakers in the Assembly voted 49-18 Monday to send the bill to Gov. Jerry Brown.

It’s the latest in a series of actions by California officials have taken to thwart the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

The bill would prohibit landlords from disclosing the immigration status of tenants or threatening to report tenants to immigration authorities.

It contains exemptions if a landlord is complying with a warrant, subpoena or federal rent assistance program requirements.

Democratic Assemblyman David Chiu of San Francisco authored the bill.

He says it will provide critical protection for immigrants living in the country without authorization who otherwise follow the law.

11:30 a.m.

Mexico’s top diplomat is visiting California’s state capital to meet with lawmakers and discuss U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray is beginning his day in Sacramento at meetings Monday with Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon and Gov. Jerry Brown.

He’ll then visit the city’s Mexican consulate where he will discuss Trump’s decision to end a program that protects from deportation young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children or whose parents overstayed visas.

Videgaray plans to meet with recipients of the program and discuss how Mexico is responding to the program’s termination.

11 a.m.

California has filed a lawsuit against the administration of President Donald Trump over its decision to end a program that protects young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children from deportation.

Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s (HAH-vee-air Bah-sehr’-ah) lawsuit filed Monday makes similar legal arguments to a suit filed last week by 15 states and the District of Columbia. He’s joined in his separate suit by attorney generals from Maryland, Maine and Minnesota

The California lawsuit alleges the Trump Administration violated the Constitution and other laws when it rescinded the program.

Becerra told The Associated Press last week that California is filing its own lawsuit because one of every four participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program lives in California.

Applications are being halted and the program will end in six months if Congress does not act.

10 a.m.

California’s attorney general is filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to end a program that protects young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children from deportation.

Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra (HAH-vee-air Bah-sehr’-ah) plans to file the suit Monday.

He told The Associated Press last week that the lawsuit will be similar to the legal arguments made in a suit already filed by 15 states and the District of Columbia.

Becerra says California is filing its own lawsuit because one of every four participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program lives in California.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session announced that new applications are being halted and the program will end in six months if Congress does not take action.