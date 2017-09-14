Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Pompeo cancels Harvard speech over Manning

September 14, 2017 8:07 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Harvard and Chelsea Manning (all times local):

7:55 p.m.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo says he scrapped his appearance Thursday at Harvard University over the school’s decision to make Chelsea Manning, who was convicted of leaking classified information, a visiting fellow.

Pompeo calls Manning an “American traitor.”

Pompeo, a Harvard graduate, says he didn’t make the decision lightly. He is citing military and intelligence officials who believe that the leaks endangered the lives of CIA employees.

He was supposed to speak at the university Thursday night, but was a no-show. The CIA released a letter Pompeo wrote to Harvard explaining his decision.

Earlier Thursday, Mike Morell, former deputy director and acting director of the CIA, sent a resignation letter to Harvard saying he could not be part of an organization that “honors a convicted felon and leaker of classified information.”

___

3 p.m.

A former top CIA official has abruptly resigned as a senior fellow at Harvard University over the school’s decision to hire Chelsea Manning, who was convicted of leaking classified information.

Mike Morell, former deputy director and acting director of the CIA, sent a resignation letter Thursday to the dean of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. Morell, who was a non-resident senior fellow, says he cannot be part of an organization that “honors a convicted felon and leaker of classified information.” He says leaking classified information is “disgraceful.”

Manning has been invited to be a visiting fellow at the Kennedy school’s Institute of Politics.

She is a transgender woman who was convicted in 2013 of leaking more than 700,000 U.S. documents. Her sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama.

