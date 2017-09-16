The Latest: Rally near White House seeks moves against Putin

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the rallies and protests in Washington on Saturday (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

About two dozen protesters have kicked off a day of diverse demonstrations in the nation’s capital with a rally demanding that President Donald Trump take strong action against Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The protesters who gathered in Lafayette Square park across from the White House want Trump to retaliate for Moscow’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Some protesters wore T-shirts that said: “We’re not PUTIN up with it!”

After the rally, the protesters began marching to the nearby home of the Russian ambassador.

A short distance away, a much larger pro-Trump demonstration is starting up on the National Mall.

2:15 a.m.

A diverse array of protesters is descending on the nation’s capital for what promises to be a raucous day of freedom of expression.

Washington has always been a magnet for protests of all stripes, but Saturday’s lineup is particularly intriguing.

The Washington Mall will hold what organizers are calling “The Mother of All Rallies” in support of President Donald Trump. A short distance away, anti-Trump demonstrators will gather to demand that Trump take stronger action against Russia in response to Moscow’s interference in the 2016 election. And in front of the Lincoln Memorial, thousands of juggalos — supporters of the rap group Insane Clown Posse — will stage a concert and rally to demand that the FBI rescind its classification of juggalos as a “loosely organized hybrid gang.”