Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Number of people at Houston shelters declines

September 4, 2017 1:33 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the aftermath of Harvey (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

The Red Cross says that its officials counted 1,400 people Sunday night at the George R. Brown Convention Center, which has been turned into a shelter for evacuees from Harvey. That’s down substantially from over 10,000 a few days after the storm struck.

At a second mass shelter opened after Harvey, the NRG convention center, there were 2,800 people as of Monday morning. NRG was opened last week to take some of the overflow from George R. Brown.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Many people have left shelters after they received transitional assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for temporary housing.

___

9:45 a.m.

Neighbors of a Houston-area chemical plant are being allowed to return home, ending an evacuation order after Harvey drenched highly combustible compounds that later exploded and caught fire.

Authorities said Monday it is now safe for residents of Crosby, Texas, to re-enter the 1.5-mile (2.4 kilometer) evacuation zone around the Arkema plant. They were forced to leave Tuesday.

Fire officials conducted a controlled burn at the plant Sunday to neutralize the remaining trailers filled with organic peroxides, which are used in plastics and paints. Three trailers had already caught fire after floodwaters consumed backup generators powering refrigeration necessary to keep the chemicals from degrading and catching fire.

        Trump sets 2018 pay raise for federal employees

Arkema says it has opened a center at Crosby High School on Monday to help residents find temporary housing and provide information on filing claims. The center is open until 5 p.m.

___

11:10 p.m.

Houston’s mayor insists that America’s fourth-largest city is “open for business,” but major disasters that Harvey created are by no means resolved.

Areas are still under water, people are not yet in their homes, and the storm caused billions in damage to repair.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says much of the city is hoping to get back on track after Labor Day, and the city can function and recover at the same time.

One worry, of further explosions at a damaged chemical plant, lessened after officials carried out a controlled burn Sunday evening of highly unstable compounds at the Arkema plant in Crosby. Three trailers had previously caught fire after Harvey’s floodwaters knocked out generators.

Other issues across the region: too much water still in houses, no water to drink.

___

Sign up for AP’s newsletter showcasing our best all-formats reporting on Harvey and its aftermath: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.