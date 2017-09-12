Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Saakashvili to face court over border crossing

September 12, 2017 9:21 am
 
2 min read
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Latest on ex-Georgia president and former Ukraine governor Mikhail Saakhashvili return to Ukraine (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

Mikhail Saakashvili has been served notice by Ukrainian police after he forced his way across the border from Poland in a move that puts him on a collision course with the authorities in Kiev.

Ukrainian border guards and police turned up at the hotel in the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv where the former Georgian president and ex-governor of Ukraine’s Odessa region was staying Tuesday.

They presented Saakashvili with an official document detailing the violation. Local media report he was ordered to appear at a court hearing over the incident in Lviv on Monday.

The headstrong and divisive Saakashvili poses a challenge to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who was once his patron but revoked his Ukrainian citizenship in July.

Surrounded by supporters, he broke through a cordon of Ukrainian border guards in chaotic scenes at the Ukraine-Poland border Sunday.

11:45 p.m.

Forcing his way into Ukraine was a risk for former Odessa governor Mikhail Saakashvili, who is stateless because he was forced to give up his Georgian citizenship when he received Ukrainian nationality.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko was once Saakashvili’s patron, but revoked his citizenship in July.

Saakashvili denies breaking any Ukrainian laws but Poroshenko has said that he committed a crime by entering the country.

The headstrong and divisive Saakashvili leads a small Ukrainian political party called the Movement of New Forces and has vowed to shake-up Ukrainian politics.

In an interview with The Associated Press at his hotel on Monday night, Saakashvili called the current situation in Ukraine “tragic” and said he would devote himself to helping to create a “new political class for an emerging Ukraine.”

10:50 a.m.

Ukrainian border guards and police have arrived at the hotel where Mikhail Saakashvili is staying after he forced his way across the border from Poland.

Footage on Tuesday showed Ukrainian security officials in Leopolis Hotel’s lobby in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, but it was unclear whether they had come to arrest the former Georgian president and ex-governor of Ukraine’s Odessa region.

Saakashvili poses a challenge to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who was once his patron but revoked his citizenship in July.

Returning to Ukraine was a risk for Saakashvili, who is stateless and vowing to shake up Ukrainian politics. Surrounded by supporters, he broke through a cordon of Ukrainian border guards at the Ukraine-Poland border Sunday.

Poroshenko has said that Saakashvili committed a crime by entering the country.

