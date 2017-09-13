The Latest: Graham introduces last-gasp health overhaul bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Congress and health care legislation (all times local):

Four Republican senators are introducing a long-shot attempt to roll back much of former President Barack Obama’s health insurance law.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina says the bill “is the best and only” chance for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

The senators are unveiling their legislation at a news conference Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

The legislation seeks to do away with the various subsidies and mandates that encompass the current health law and instead provides block grants to the states to help individuals pay for health coverage.

The senators say states are better equipped than Washington to determine how best to meet the needs of their residents.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is offering legislation to expand Medicare to provide health insurance for all Americans.

They would get health coverage simply by showing a new government-issued card. And they’d no longer owe out-of-pocket expenses like deductibles.

But the Vermont independent’s description of the legislation lacks specifics about how much it would cost and final decisions about how he’d pay for it.

Sanders was unveiling his bill Wednesday, the same day Republican senators were rolling out details of a last-ditch effort to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Sanders’ bill won’t go anywhere with President Donald Trump in the White House and Republicans controlling Congress. But it’s a touchstone for the Democratic Party’s liberal, activist base.

The Republican effort to dismantle Obama’s law is also a long shot.

Liberal Sen. Bernie Sanders is ready to unveil his bill for creating a system where the government provides health insurance for everybody.

Republican senators are ready to release details of a last-ditch effort to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Besides focusing on health, the rival packages have something else in common. Neither is likely going anywhere soon.

Republican senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Louisiana’s Bill Cassidy are releasing a plan to dismantle Obama’s statute. So far, they’re having trouble rounding up the votes they’d need to prevail.

Sanders’ proposal is to expand Medicare to cover all Americans.

Liberals love the Vermont independent’s package. But many Democrats worry Republicans will accuse them of wanting a huge tax increase to pay for it.