The Latest: Top Democrats OK linking relief aid, debt limit

September 6, 2017 10:05 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Congress (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

Capitol Hill’s top Democrats say they’re willing to pair a short-term increase in the government’s borrowing cap with the Harvey aid bill.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California and Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York say a three-month increase in the debt limit would help ensure that Congress would tackle health care, immigration and looming budget cuts.

GOP leaders have indicated they want to link a $7.9 billion initial installment of disaster aid with a debt limit increase — allowing the government to borrow freely again to cover its bills.

The move by Pelosi and Schumer appears aimed at preserving Democratic leverage as Congress confronts a weighty fall agenda.

4 a.m.

The House is trying to act quickly to pass President Donald Trump’s request for a $7.9 billion first installment of Harvey relief.

GOP leaders also hope to use the aid bill to increase the U.S. debt limit to permit the government to borrow freely again to cover its bills.

The government’s response to Harvey is draining existing disaster reserves, with Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster accounts hovering at $1 billion or less. FEMA is warning lawmakers that disaster funds run out on Friday, even as a Hurricane Irma is bearing down.

This week’s measure is to handle the immediate emergency needs and replenish reserves in advance of Irma. Much more will be needed.

