The Latest: Bell tolls to mark 2nd plane hitting south tower

September 11, 2017 9:11 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest news surrounding observances marking the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks (all times local):

9:03 a.m.

A second bell has tolled at 9:03 a.m. at ground zero to mark the moment a second terrorist-piloted plane slammed into the World Trade Center’s south tower.

Monday marked the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Then victims’ relatives again began reading the names of the nearly 3,000 people killed when four hijacked planes hit the trade center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field on Sept. 11, 2001.

Republican President Donald Trump, a native New Yorker, observed a moment of silence at the White House and then participating in an observance at the Pentagon. It’s his first time observing the anniversary as president.

There is also a ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

___

8:47 a.m.

President Donald Trump is leading a national moment of silence on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The president and first lady Melania Trump joined with staffers on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday morning to mark the moment when the first plane struck the World Trade Center 16 years ago.

The president and first lady bowed their heads as bells tolled and then placed their hands over their hearts as taps played.

This is Trump’s first 9/11 commemoration ceremony as president.

Trump was in New York during the 2001 attacks. He has offered unverified accounts of friends he lost that day and reports of Muslims celebrating when the World Trade Center towers collapsed.

Trump will participate in a 9/11 observance at the Pentagon later Wednesday morning.

___

8:47 a.m.

Victims’ relatives, survivors and rescuers are observing the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks at ground zero.

Monday’s commemoration began with a moment of silence and tolling bells at 8:46 a.m. It’s the time when a terrorist-piloted plane slammed into the World Trade Center’s north tower.

Then victims’ relatives began reading the names of the nearly 3,000 people killed when four hijacked planes hit the trade center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field on Sept. 11, 2001.

Republican President Donald Trump, a native New Yorker, is observing a moment of silence at the White House and then participating in an observance at the Pentagon. It’s his first time observing the anniversary as president.

There is also a ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

___

5:45 a.m.

Police officers are on hand after a threat referencing Sept. 11 was found written in a bathroom stall in a Pennsylvania school.

Officers are patrolling Central Bucks West High School in Doylestown as a precaution Monday.

It’s not clear what the threat said. But principal Timothy Donovan told parents the situation was promptly addressed to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

The school will excuse the absences of any students if parents decide to keep their children home.

___

2 a.m.

A series of paintings, sculpture and illustrations depicting the New York City Police department’s actions during Sept. 11 is part of a new exhibit at John Jay College.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill says the works are from both the department’s headquarters and the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington. The New York Post reports the exhibit opened Friday and will run for four months.

O’Neill was present at the ribbon cutting and says the exhibit will uphold the legacies of those who died on 9/11.

The exhibit is titled “Bravery & Sacrifice” and is on display in John Jay’s Memorial Hall.

___

12:15 a.m.

While the U.S. contends with the destruction caused by two ferocious hurricanes in three weeks, Americans also are marking the 16th anniversary of one of the nation’s most scarring days.

Thousands of 9/11 victims’ relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

Observances also are planned at the Pentagon and the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Nearly 3,000 people died when hijacked planes slammed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville on Sept. 11, 2001.

Republican President Donald Trump, a native New Yorker, is observing the anniversary for the first time as the nation’s leader. The White House says he’ll observe a moment of silence and also participate in an observance at the Pentagon.

