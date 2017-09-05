Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Trump says Congress needs to act on immigration

September 5, 2017 8:34 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s decision on a program that shields from deportation young immigrants brought to the country illegally (all times local):

8:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump says Congress should “get ready” to take on immigration legislation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to announce Tuesday it will end in six months a program that shields from deportation young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The decision to delay the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, would give Congress time to act. But Congress has struggled to act on immigration because of divisions within the Republican party.

Trump tweeted early Tuesday: “Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA!”

3:38 a.m.

Potential battles may lie ahead for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the wake of his decision on whether to keep the program that protects hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

Some Republicans want to maintain the program while others want it ended. Waiting for the president’s decision are those who came to the U.S. illegally as children and in some cases have no memories of their native countries.

Trump is expected to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but with a six-month delay. Congress could use that extra time to pass legislation that would address the status of the so-called Dreamers.

The Justice Department says Attorney General Jeff Sessions will address the DACA program at a Tuesday morning briefing.

