The Latest: WH prepares initial $6B Harvey aid package

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s promise of help after Hurricane Harvey (all times local):

The White House is readying a request to Congress for an initial $5.9 billion package in Harvey aid. It would be a first down payment to ensure recovery efforts over the next few weeks are adequately funded.

The Trump proposal is being finalized pending White House consultations with key Republicans. It is likely to be just a fraction of an eventual Harvey recovery package that could rival the $100 billion spent on Hurricane Katrina relief.

A senior administration official said the plan will be sent to Congress on Friday and House and Senate votes appear likely next week. The official was not authorized to release the information publicly before a final decision is made and spoke on condition of anonymity.

President Donald Trump says there is still “so much to do” for Texas to recover from Hurricane Harvey. Trump will travel again to Texas on Saturday.

Trump tweeted Friday that “Texas is heeling (sic) fast thanks to all of the great men & women who have been working so hard.” He later corrected the spelling of “healing.”

But he says, “still, so much to do.”

Trump has proposed federal hiring and budget plans that raise questions about his promised recovery effort.

He also tweeted Friday to praise his new chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly, and criticize former FBI Director James Comey over his investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

President Donald Trump’s hiring and budget plans are raising questions about whether he can deliver the “better-than-ever” recovery he’s promised after Hurricane Harvey.

In the week since Harvey dumped record rain and floods along swaths of the U.S. Gulf Coast, Trump has visited the region and showered praise on the responders. His administration is preparing a $5.9 billion emergency request to replenish FEMA’s rapidly draining disaster reserves.

But Trump is not backing off billions of dollars in proposed budget cuts in agencies involved in disaster management or his decision to leave some leadership positions vacant. The president also has said he views the disaster relief as money apart from the proposed cuts.

He has also pledged $1 million in personal funds for disaster recovery.