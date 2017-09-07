Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Trump welcomes Kuwait’s leader to White House

September 7, 2017 12:49 pm
 
1 min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and Kuwait (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump has welcomed the leader of Kuwait to the White House, and is meeting with Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Trump says he will discuss the diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors. The president also says that the two have he calls a “great relationship.”

Kuwait is a staunch American ally trying to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors. That crisis could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the region.

The Kuwaiti leader is thanking the United States for standing with their country when Iraq’s Saddam Hussein launched an invasion.

Trump has sent conflicting signals about where he stands on the dispute between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt. Trump initially appeared to side with Saudi Arabia, but then instructed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to support the Kuwaiti mediation effort.

___

11 a.m.

President Donald Trump is meeting with the leader of Kuwait, a staunch U.S. ally trying to mediate a diplomatic crisis involving Qatar (KUH’-tur) and its Arab neighbors.

Trump’s White House meeting with Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah comes as Trump has sent conflicting signals about where he stands on the dispute.

Trump initially appeared to side with Saudi Arabia, but then he instructed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to support the Kuwaiti mediation effort.

The dispute has dragged even after Tillerson and other U.S. diplomats have shuttled through the region to bolster the Kuwaiti initiative.

At the meeting, Trump probably will also discuss efforts to further isolate North Korea by pressing countries to stop employing North Korean guest workers. Some 6,000 North Koreans work in Kuwait.

