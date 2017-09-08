Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Uber, Lyft hail order blocking Seattle union law

September 8, 2017 5:56 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocking Seattle’s law allowing drivers of ride-hailing companies to unionize (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

The ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft are cheering an appeals court order that temporarily blocks a Seattle law letting their drivers unionize.

Three judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday blocked the city from implementing the law pending a challenge filed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The judges did not offer their reasoning for doing so.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Brooke Steger, Uber’s general manager for the Pacific Northwest, says the appeals court’s decision will give it “time to hear from all parties and carefully consider the unique questions” raised by Seattle’s law.

The companies argue that the city’s measure conflicts with federal law.

___

2:42 p.m.

A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked Seattle’s first-in-the-nation law allowing drivers of ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft to unionize over pay and working conditions.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday it was blocking the law pending an appeal by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which challenged the law on behalf of the companies.

        Hurricane Harvey brings relaxation of TSP rules

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Lasnik rejected two different challenges to the law last month and said he would let it take effect.

The 2015 law requires companies that hire or contract with drivers of taxis, for-hire transportation companies and app-based services to bargain with them if a majority show they want to be represented.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1433 0.0109 3.92%
L 2020 26.0077 0.0234 6.18%
L 2030 29.2000 0.0386 8.74%
L 2040 31.5505 0.0475 9.97%
L 2050 18.1447 0.0296 11.07%
G Fund 15.4291 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1783 0.0427 3.86%
C Fund 34.4763 0.0018 11.93%
S Fund 44.0255 -0.1336 8.16%
I Fund 29.1530 0.2228 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.