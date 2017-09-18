Listen Live Sports

The Latest: UK proposes post-Brexit law enforcement treaty

September 18, 2017 9:52 am
 
1 min read
LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain’s departure from the European Union (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

The British government says it wants a wide-ranging security treaty with the European Union that would give it continued access to intelligence-sharing and law-enforcement cooperation after Brexit.

In a paper released Monday, the government called for “a comprehensive new security, law enforcement and criminal justice partnership” with the EU.

Such a deal would allow Britain to remain a member of the EU police body Europol and maintain use of the European Arrest Warrant, which allows for the quick extradition of criminal suspects.

Brexit Secretary David Davis says of the proposal: “Cross-border cooperation is absolutely crucial, if we’re to keep our citizens safe and bring criminals to justice.”

Britain is publishing papers on various aspects of Brexit in hopes of unblocking its divorce talks with the EU.

___

10:05 a.m.

Britain’s statistics regulator has accused Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson of misleadingly claiming that leaving the European Union will give Britain an extra 350 million pounds ($475 million) a week to spend on health care.

In an article laying out his vision for Britain’s post-Brexit future, Johnson said the U.K. will “take back control of roughly 350 million a week” and much of it could go to the health service.

U.K. Statistics Authority chief David Norgrove chided Johnson, saying it was a gross rather than net figure. It doesn’t take into account a substantial rebate Britain receives before the money is sent.

Norgrove called the figure “a gross misuse of official statistics.”

Johnson accused Norgrove of distorting his article, but the statistics authority said Monday that Norgrove stood by his opinion.

