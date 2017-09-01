Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: US reports health attack in Cuba in August

September 1, 2017 6:42 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. investigation into health attacks on the American diplomatic community in Havana (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

The United States says it is investigating another incident affecting the health of U.S. diplomats in Cuba that took place last month. The U.S. also says more Americans have been affected than previously disclosed.

The U.S. had said earlier that unexplained health attacks on Americans associated with the U.S. Embassy in Havana ended months ago and were no longer occurring. But State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says Friday the U.S. can now confirm another incident in August is part of the investigation.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Nauert says there are now 19 American government personnel confirmed to have been affected. That’s an increase from the 16 the U.S. disclosed previously.

The State Department says it can’t rule out even more cases, and that medical professionals are still evaluating members of the embassy community.

___

3 p.m.

The union representing American diplomats says mild traumatic brain injury is among the diagnoses given to diplomats in Cuba victimized by mysterious, unexplained attacks.

The American Foreign Service Association says it’s met with or spoken to 10 diplomats who have suffered health effects. The union says permanent hearing loss has also been diagnosed. Victims have reported other symptoms including brain swelling, severe headaches, balance problems and “cognitive disruption.”

        5 potential changes to federal retirement: How much they'd cost feds, retirees

The U.S. is still investigating attacks that occurred in 2016 and 2017 and were initially believed to be related to a covert sonic device. The State Department has said the attacks affected at least 16 Americans associated with the embassy in Havana.

The association says the U.S. must do “everything possible” to care for victims and ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1313 0.0275 3.69%
L 2020 25.9903 0.0681 5.96%
L 2030 29.1797 0.1226 8.53%
L 2040 31.5288 0.1560 9.78%
L 2050 18.1332 0.1020 10.91%
G Fund 15.4228 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1218 0.0240 2.92%
C Fund 34.5553 0.1981 11.59%
S Fund 44.3403 0.4525 8.61%
I Fund 28.8694 0.1808 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.