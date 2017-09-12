The Latest: ‘Vote Free or Die’ signs greet voter commission

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s voter fraud commission meeting in New Hampshire (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

Protesters holding “Vote Free or Die” signs are greeting members of President Donald Trump’s commission on voter fraud in New Hampshire.

The signs are a riff on New Hampshire’s “Live Free or Die” motto, and protesters from the New Hampshire Campaign for Voting Rights say the commission is a sham designed to promote voter suppression.

The panel is holding its second meeting Tuesday at Saint Anselm College to investigate the Republican president’s unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2016 elections.

Joining the protesters was former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander, a Democrat and founder of Let America Vote. He says the commission was created to substantiate the biggest lie ever told by a sitting president and should be dismantled.

12:35 a.m.

A commission created by President Donald Trump to investigate his allegations of voter fraud is scheduled to meet in New Hampshire.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity has spurred controversy since it was established in May. Critics say the Republican president is using the commission to support his unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud that cost him the popular vote during the 2016 election.

There have been isolated cases of voter fraud in the U.S. But there’s no evidence of it being a widespread problem, as Trump suggests.

The New Hampshire chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP say they plan to call for the commission’s dismantling. Tuesday’s meeting is the commission’s second but its first outside Washington, D.C.

The vice chairman of the commission is Republican Kris Kobach, who’s Kansas’ secretary of state.