The Latest: Wisconsin Assembly debates $3B for Foxconn

September 14, 2017 12:42 pm
 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on Wisconsin Legislature’s vote on Foxconn bill (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The Wisconsin Assembly is debating a $3 billion incentive package to lure Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group to the state.

The Republican-controlled Assembly was expected to pass the measure Thursday afternoon, sending it to Gov. Scott Walker. He negotiated the deal for Foxconn to invest up to $10 billion on a flat-screen display factory that could employ up to 13,000 people.

Democrats have largely opposed the deal, saying it doesn’t provide enough protections for taxpayers. Foxconn could get $2.85 billion in cash payments tied to investments and job creation.

Foxconn is the largest contract manufacturer of electronics, best known for making iPhones in China. Wisconsin competed with several other states to land the massive Foxconn factory which will make liquid crystal display panels.

12:07 a.m.

The Wisconsin Legislature is set to approve a $3 billion incentive package to lure Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group to the state.

Foxconn plans to build the first flat-screen display factory outside Asia in southeast Wisconsin, not far from Chicago.

The state Assembly is planning a final vote Thursday on the bill that would make $2.85 billion available to Foxconn in cash payments if it invests $10 billion and hires 13,000 workers. The Senate approved the proposal Tuesday.

Final sign-off by the Assembly sends the measure to the project’s lead champion, Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Foxconn is the largest contract manufacturer of electronics, best known for making iPhones in China. Wisconsin competed with several other states to land the massive Foxconn factory which will make liquid crystal display panels.

