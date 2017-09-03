Listen Live Sports

Top House Democrat: ‘Past time’ to subpoena Comey documents

September 3, 2017 3:31 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee says it may be “past time” to subpoena the White House after his panel was not provided a draft letter by President Donald Trump on reasons for firing FBI Director James Comey.

Congressman Adam Schiff tells CNN that his committee had requested relevant White House documents addressing conversations with Comey, but that officials claimed none existed.

The Associated Press last week reported that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators were in possession of Trump’s draft letter.

Schiff says his panel should get a copy.

The California Democrat also says he expects Trump attorney Michael Cohen and a Russia-born associate, Felix Sater, to testify before the panel. Last week, Cohen confirmed Trump’s company pursued a project with Sater in Moscow during the Republican primary.

