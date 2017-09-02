Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Top political donor demands civility after Trump remarks

September 2, 2017 11:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The billionaire CEO of the company behind Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works says he plans to demand civility from politicians he supports after President Donald Trump’s response to the deadly Charlottesville, Virginia, rally.

L Brands founder Leslie Wexner says he was shocked Trump appeared to blame “both sides” for the violence that broke out at the white nationalist rally Aug. 12.

The Columbus Dispatch reports online that Wexner said in speaking to about 700 employees last month that he spent “a couple of sleepless nights” before deciding he needed to do something.

Wexner is one of the country’s top political donors. He said he’s “just had it” and won’t support political leaders or parties unless they send him a note saying “they’re going to behave civilly.”

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.