Trump action on young immigrants divides some GOP districts

September 10, 2017 7:55 am
 
MONROE, Georgia (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s giving Congress six months to come up with a solution for young immigrants who came to the United States as children and are living in the country illegally.

But in some Republican congressional districts, there’s little incentive for fixing a program started by the Obama administration.

Conservative voters express sympathy for these immigrants — known as “dreamers” — but they also say illegal immigration is a drain on Americans’ economic opportunities.

And they want the GOP-controlled Congress to stand with a president they see as defending U.S. workers and the rule of law.

That means members of Congress have little to gain by angering core supporters with any legislation that can be branded as “amnesty.”

