Trump admin: No charges in IRS actions against conservatives

September 8, 2017 2:28 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has decided not to charge a key figure in the IRS’ mistreatment of conservative political groups during the 2010 and 2012 elections.

Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee hoped the Justice Department would reopen its case against ex-IRS official Lois Lerner now that the GOP controls government. It did not, which Chairman Kevin Brady called “a terrible decision.”

Lerner headed the IRS division that processes applications for tax-exempt groups. An 2013 inspector general’s report found the IRS singled out conservative and tea party groups for extra scrutiny when they applied for tax-exempt status.

The department under President Barack Obama announced in 2015 that no one at the IRS would be prosecuted in the scandal. Brady asked the DOJ to reopen the case.

