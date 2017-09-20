Trump administration considering lower refugee limits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is considering a further reduction in the number of refugees allowed into the United States.

President Donald Trump has already slashed the refugee cap once. He is now weighing limiting even further the number of refugees allowed into the country in the next fiscal year.

But as is often the case with Trump’s administration, cabinet officials are divided as they weigh the costs and potential security risks associated with the program.

The Department of Homeland Security would like to see the number of refugees allowed into the country reduced to 40,000. The State Department, which oversees the program, has recommended the number be kept at 50,000.

Advertisement

That’s according to administration officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal deliberations.