Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump administration considering lower refugee limits

September 20, 2017 5:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is considering a further reduction in the number of refugees allowed into the United States.

President Donald Trump has already slashed the refugee cap once. He is now weighing limiting even further the number of refugees allowed into the country in the next fiscal year.

But as is often the case with Trump’s administration, cabinet officials are divided as they weigh the costs and potential security risks associated with the program.

The Department of Homeland Security would like to see the number of refugees allowed into the country reduced to 40,000. The State Department, which oversees the program, has recommended the number be kept at 50,000.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as GSA and the U.S. International Trade Administration examine IT modernization.

Advertisement

That’s according to administration officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal deliberations.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD's Carson visits National Response Coordination Center

Today in History

1963: Kennedy proposes joint US-Soviet mission to moon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2149 0.0096 3.92%
L 2020 26.1865 0.0236 6.18%
L 2030 29.5248 0.0422 8.74%
L 2040 31.9642 0.0532 9.97%
L 2050 18.4174 0.0345 11.07%
G Fund 15.4398 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0610 -0.0015 3.86%
C Fund 35.0785 0.0391 11.93%
S Fund 45.2028 -0.0285 8.16%
I Fund 29.5994 0.1746 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.