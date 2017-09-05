Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump family and associates to be in Russia probe crosshairs

September 5, 2017 4:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A web of President Donald Trump’s family members and associates will be back in the crosshairs of congressional committees investigating whether his campaign colluded with Russia.

Those same associates are also being looked at by the high-wattage legal team assembled by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., is scheduled to meet soon with the Senate Judiciary Committee now that Congress has returned from its summer break.

A meeting Trump Jr. convened with a Russian lawyer and others during the campaign has already been the subject of testimony before a grand jury.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

The looming crush of interviews, subpoenas and testimony underscores the broad scope of the Russia probes and the certainty that they’ll shadow Trump’s presidency.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Purdue drives a tractor

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.