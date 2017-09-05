Trump family and associates to be in Russia probe crosshairs

WASHINGTON (AP) — A web of President Donald Trump’s family members and associates will be back in the crosshairs of congressional committees investigating whether his campaign colluded with Russia.

Those same associates are also being looked at by the high-wattage legal team assembled by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., is scheduled to meet soon with the Senate Judiciary Committee now that Congress has returned from its summer break.

A meeting Trump Jr. convened with a Russian lawyer and others during the campaign has already been the subject of testimony before a grand jury.

The looming crush of interviews, subpoenas and testimony underscores the broad scope of the Russia probes and the certainty that they’ll shadow Trump’s presidency.