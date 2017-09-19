Trump lawyer: Moscow Trump Tower “solely a real estate deal”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s personal lawyer says a proposal to develop a Trump Tower in Moscow was “solely a real estate deal and nothing more.”

Michael Cohen is appearing Tuesday before staff members of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In an opening statement obtained by The Associated Press, Cohen addressed revelations from last month that the Trump Organization had considered doing business in Russia during the presidential election through a proposed Trump Tower in Moscow.

Cohen says in his statement that the proposed deal was abandoned in January 2016 — “months before the very first primary” — and that he was simply “doing my job.”

He also said that he had seen no evidence that Trump was involved in Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.