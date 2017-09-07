Listen Live Sports

Trump nominates White House lawyer for key court seat

September 7, 2017 10:19 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has tapped one of his own White House attorneys for a judgeship on an important federal appeals court.

The White House announced Thursday that Gregory Katsas has been nominated to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Katsas is a former Justice Department official now serving as deputy White House counsel. His confirmation hearing is sure to be dominated by questions from senators about the many legal controversies of Trump’s first seven months in office.

The court is sometimes called the nation’s second-highest because many of its judges have ascended to the Supreme Court just a few blocks away.

